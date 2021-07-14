StockMarketWire.com - Estate agency M Winkworth said it would pay a dividend of 2.2p per share for the second quarter, plus a special dividend of 2.6p per share.
M Winkworth declared the payouts on the back of an 'exceptionally strong performance in the sales division by the network' in the first half of 2021.
Preliminary figures, it said, indicated that network sales revenues exceeded those achieved for the whole of 2020.
When added to the 2.2p dividend and 1.3p special dividend paid for the first quarter, the second-quarter payouts would bring total dividends for the first half to 8.3p, up from 3.08p.
'While the directors anticipate a slowing of activity in sales in the second half of the year following the progressive withdrawal of stamp duty relief, revenues from rentals are running at a similar level to 2019 and ahead of 2020 and the company is confident that its results for the year as a whole will exceed market expectations,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.