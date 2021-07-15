StockMarketWire.com - Severn Trent is "confident" is can achieve at least £40 million positive net outperformance on customer outcome deliver incentives after a strong start to the year.
The company also said it is on track to invest £550-£650 million during the year, including its Green Recovery projects, and is processing as planned to deliver on its Net Zero ambitions by 2030.
The board continues to expect that the group will deliver its full-year trading performance in line with the guidance provided. Its half-year results announcement will be released on 23 November 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.