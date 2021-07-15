StockMarketWire.com - Severn Trent is "confident" is can achieve at least £40 million positive net outperformance on customer outcome deliver incentives after a strong start to the year.

The company also said it is on track to invest £550-£650 million during the year, including its Green Recovery projects, and is processing as planned to deliver on its Net Zero ambitions by 2030.

The board continues to expect that the group will deliver its full-year trading performance in line with the guidance provided. Its half-year results announcement will be released on 23 November 2021.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com