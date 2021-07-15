StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion retailer Asos said it expected annual adjusted profit to be in line with expectations amid continued social restrictions and global supply chain pressures.

For the four months to 30 June 2021, revenue was up 31% to £1.29 billion, with UK revenue rising 60% to £526.4 million.

EU and US sales were up 60%, 18%, but rest of world sales fell 9%.

'Revenue growth in the period was strong, against a backdrop of continued restrictions on consumers, volatile demand and increased global supply chain pressures,' the company said.

The company said the next quarter (P4) growth rate was expected to be broadly in line with the prior year comparable period on an underlying constant currency basis, with returns rates normalising at an increasing rate.

Full year adjusted pre-tax profit was also expected to be in line with expectations

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com