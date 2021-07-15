StockMarketWire.com - Salt Lake Potash Limited has appointed Stuart Fraser as chief financial officer, assuming all responsibilities from acting CFO Grant Coyle.

Mr Coyle has accepted a role as managing director of a resources company.

Prior to joining Salt Lake Potash, Mr Fraser was chief accounting officer of Weatherford International and also served as a non-exectutive officer and on the board of the Weatherford Foundation.

He has spent the past 25 years living abroad in the USA, France, Switzerland, and Indonesia in senior finance roles, including 19 years in Schlumberger, the provider of technology and services to the energy industry.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com