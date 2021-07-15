StockMarketWire.com - Data-driven commerce company Bango reported a sharp rise in first-half revenue as en user spend nearly doubled.

For the six months ended 30 June 2021, revenue grew by 49% to £7.1 million, up from £4.8 million in 1H 2020, with end user spend growing to £1.3 billion, up from £0.7 billion in 1H 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA - operating profit before depreciation, amortization, share based payments and exceptional items from continuing operations - was expected to exceed £2 million for 1H 2021, up from £1.1 million in 1H 2020.

'Bango enters the second half of 2021 with tremendous momentum across the business, enabling continued investment for future growth,' the company said.










