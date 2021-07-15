StockMarketWire.com - Multi-media content and digital solutions company Immedia said it had terminated talks with Sprift Technologies regarding a potential acquisition.
The company previously noted that it had entered into a commercial partnership arrangement with Sprift.
The company's shares were suspended from trading on AIM from 7.30 a.m. on 26 March 2021, whilst talks were ongoing.
But following the termination of talks, the company has requested the suspension of trading in its shares to be lifted with effect from 7.30 a.m. on 15 July 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
