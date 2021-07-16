StockMarketWire.com - Micro Focus International, the British multinational software and information technology business, has reached a settlement of $67.5m in the patent litigation case brought against it by Wapp Tech Partnership and Wapp Tech Corp, collectively ‘Wapp.’
The settlement represents a complete resolution of the dispute without admission of liability.
On 2 July 2018 Wapp brought a claim against Micro Focus in the Eastern District of Texas, accusing the company of infringing three patents in connection with Micro Focus' manufacture and sale of certain products.
The settlement figure was recognised as an exceptional item within the Group's results for the six months ended 30 April 2021 and will be cash settled shortly.
