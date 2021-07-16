StockMarketWire.com - Luxury fashion retailer Burberry said comparable store sales reported strongly in the first quarter, driven by jump full-price sales, as the new product collections attracted younger luxury customers to the brand.
For the 13 weeks through 26 June, comparable store sales rose 90% compared with a year earlier, and 1% versus fiscal year 2021.
Comparable full-price sales were 26% higher in the quarter vs fiscal first quarter 2020.
'This strong traction was evident across markets where Americas saw full-price comparable store sales more than double, Mainland China increased more than 55% and Korea more than 90% vs Q1 FY20,' the company said.
'This was driven by new, local, young customers buying across our core categories,' it added.
Looking ahead, Burberry maintained its fiscal 2022 guidance, but lifted its expectations for wholesale, which is now expected to increase by approximately 60% year-on-year in H1 due to a 'stronger order book.'
The company said it expects FX to be a £114 million headwind on sales and £40 million headwind on adjusted operating profit for FY22 based on 25 June spot rates.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.