StockMarketWire.com - Sleep wellness brand eve Sleep reported a rise in revenue in the first half of the year as online sales helped stem the impact of softer performance from retail partners amid lock down restrictions.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, revenue increased 13% to £13.9 million year-on-year, with UK and Ireland revenue up 18% year-on-year.
French revenues decreased year-on-year by 8%, as a result of minimal marketing investment in Q1 ahead of the new TV campaign, the company said.
The increase in average order values had 'largely offset intake pricing pressures,' the company said.
Looking ahead, eve sleep said it anticipates second half revenues in line with expectations and minimal cash outflows.
The company plans to publish its interim results on 23 September 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.