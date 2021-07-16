StockMarketWire.com - Data science agency Jaywing said it had won a new contract with Skipton Building Society to act as its strategic and brand agency partner.
This contract is expected to generate revenues of up to £3m over the next three years.
'Skipton Building Society, the UK's fourth largest building society, has appointed Jaywing to develop its branding, marketing strategy and creative content for TV, as well as digital channels, print and social media,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
