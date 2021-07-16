StockMarketWire.com - Sigma, the private rented sector, residential development and urban regeneration specialist, has announced that it has delivered its 4000th rental home for real estate investment trust company The PRS REIT.
The milestone places the company as a leading operator in the delivery of new-build, single family rental homes in the UK.
The total estimated rental value of The PRS REIT’s portfolio is worth approximately £37.7 million per year.
As at 30 June 2021, 1,096 additional homes were in development, as delivery approaches the PRS REIT's target of 5,200 homes with an ERV of approximately £50.0 million a year.
Graham Barnet, CEO of Sigma Capital Group plc, said: ‘The delivery of The PRS REIT's 4,000th rental home marks another significant milestone as we approach the REIT's initial target of 5,200 homes.’
Steve Smith, chairman of The PRS REIT plc, said: ‘I am delighted that The PRS REIT plc's portfolio now stands at 4,000 new homes - the largest build-to-rent single family rental portfolio in the UK.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
