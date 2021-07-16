StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline has announced "positive" headline results for its chronic kidney disease treatment, daprodustat.
The Phase 3 study programme showed that daprodustat met its primary efficacy endpoint in each study, demonstrating an improvement in haemoglobin levels in untreated patients and maintaining levels in patients treated with an existing treatment option.
Daprodustat is an oral medication indicated for the treatment of anaemia due to chronic kidney disease in adult patients both on and not on dialysis.
Daprodustat is currently approved in Japan as Duvroq for patients with renal anaemia. It is not approved anywhere else in the world.
