StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Xtract Resources has commenced the Phase Two diamond drilling programme on the Bushranger copper-gold porphyry exploration project, located in the Lachlan Fold Belt ("LFB") of New South Wales, Australia.
A total of approximately 8,000m of drilling is planned in the first block of 13 holes using two drill rigs, focussing primarily on further definition of the potentially open-pittable, higher-grade copper-gold zone in the central part of the resource area.
