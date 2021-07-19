AU
20/07/2021 16:30 Reserve Bank Board monetary policy meeting minutes
CA
21/07/2021 13:30 new housing price index
22/07/2021 13:30 employment insurance
23/07/2021 13:30 retail sales
CH
20/07/2021 07:00 trade balance
DE
20/07/2021 07:00 PPI
23/07/2021 08:30 flash PMI
EU
20/07/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
22/07/2021 12:45 ECB interest rate decision
22/07/2021 13:30 press conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde
22/07/2021 15:00 consumer confidence indicator
23/07/2021 09:00 flash PMI
FR
22/07/2021 07:45 monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)
23/07/2021 08:15 flash PMI
IE
22/07/2021 11:00 WPI
IT
20/07/2021 10:00 balance of payments
21/07/2021 09:00 industrial turnover & orders
JP
20/07/2021 00:30 CPI
21/07/2021 00:50 Bank of Japan meeting minutes
21/07/2021 00:50 trade statistics
21/07/2021 07:00 revised machine tool orders
UK
21/07/2021 07:00 public sector finances
22/07/2021 11:00 CBI Industrial Trends Survey
23/07/2021 07:00 retail sales
23/07/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash manufacturing and services PMI
US
20/07/2021 13:30 housing starts and building permits
20/07/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
20/07/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
21/07/2021 12:00 MBA mortgage applications survey
21/07/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
22/07/2021 13:30 weekly jobless claims
22/07/2021 15:00 existing home sales
22/07/2021 15:00 leading indicators
22/07/2021 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
23/07/2021 14:45 flash services PMI
23/07/2021 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
