StockMarketWire.com - Safety products investor Marlowe said it had acquired governance, risk and compliance software group Core Stream for about £18 million, including debt.
London-based CoreStream supported large organisations with corporate compliance and risk management needs.
'The acquisition broadens Marlowe's digital and ESG service offerings and further deepens the group's relationships with leading blue-chip organisations,' the company said.
'It also provides strong cross-selling opportunities across the group's existing software and service portfolio, and significantly expands its base of SaaS subscription revenues.'
The implied enterprise value included initial cash and deferred consideration of £11 million and a performance based earn-out expected to be in the region of £7 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
