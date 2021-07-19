StockMarketWire.com - BB HealthCare Trust reported a rise in net asset value for the first half of the year, with returns that topped its benchmark.

For the period from 1 December 2020 to 31 May 2021, the company's share price and net asset value increased 6.9% and 5.7% respectively.

The company's shares delivered a total return of 8.3%, The total net asset value return was 7.1%, while the MSCI World Healthcare Index delivered a total return in sterling of 3.2% over the same period.

Pre-tax profit, however, fell to £59.5 million from £83.7 million year-on-year as net investment gains slipped to £62.4 million from £87.9 million.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com