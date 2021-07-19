StockMarketWire.com - BB HealthCare Trust reported a rise in net asset value for the first half of the year, with returns that topped its benchmark.
For the period from 1 December 2020 to 31 May 2021, the company's share price and net asset value increased 6.9% and 5.7% respectively.
The company's shares delivered a total return of 8.3%, The total net asset value return was 7.1%, while the MSCI World Healthcare Index delivered a total return in sterling of 3.2% over the same period.
Pre-tax profit, however, fell to £59.5 million from £83.7 million year-on-year as net investment gains slipped to £62.4 million from £87.9 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.