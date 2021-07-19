StockMarketWire.com - Advertising company S4 Capital said it had engaged lenders to arrange a €375 million term loan, in addition to a £100 million revolving credit facility.
The new debt would refinance an existing €25 million and $28.9 million term loans and €35 million and €43.5 million revolving credit facilities.
It also would provide about £200 million for general corporate purposes, including to fund the cash element of future mergers.
The company had engaged Credit Suisse, HSBC and Barclays as lead arrangers for the seven-year €375 million senior secured term loan
The five-year £100 million senior secured revolving credit facility was with Credit Suisse, HSBC, Barclays, JP Morgan and BNP Paribas.
In a brief trading update, S4 Capital said activity had continued at 'unprecedented levels' in May and June, driven both by the post-pandemic rebound in global GDP and the acceleration in digital marketing transformation.
Like-for-like revenue and gross profit growth both continued at levels beyond expectations,' the company said.
'The pattern of first-half profitability and margins remains very similar to the first halves of 2019 and 2020, weighted to the second half,' it added.
S4 also announced that it was in the early stages of planning to expand its activities into a third practice area around technology services and to continue to broaden and deepen its content and data & digital media practices in the Americas and Asia-Pacific.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
