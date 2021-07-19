StockMarketWire.com - Artificial intelligence medical technology group Sensyne Health said it was exploring a potential dual-listing on Nasdaq, amongst other options, as part of a strategy update.
Sensyne Health said it continued to explore strategic opportunities, including making acquisitions.
'Any decision to list in the US would complement the company's primary listing on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and Sensyne remains committed to being a UK-headquartered company,' it said.
'Any acquisition or strategic equity partnership would be consistent with Sensyne's commitment to the ethical application of AI to patient data and its established strategic research agreements with the NHS and US health systems.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.