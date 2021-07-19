StockMarketWire.com - SIPP provider Curtis Banks said that it continued to perform in line with management's expectations during the first half of 2021 following an ongoing boost from acquisitions.
'The group continues to see strong levels of organic growth, which coupled with the consolidation of Talbot and Muir in the group's interim results for the first time saw a 15% year-on-year increase in Mid and Full SIPPs to 55,000 as at 30 June 2021,' the company said.
The group will announce its half year results on 9 September.
