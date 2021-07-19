StockMarketWire.com - IT solutions & services provider Instem said performance remained in line with its expectations, and forecast revenue to be up about 45% in H1 thanks to a boost from acquisitions.
H1 2021 revenues increased by approximately 45%, including a four-month contribution from The Edge and a three-month contribution from d-wise, the company said.
Like-for-like revenue growth was approximately 8% which translated to 15% growth on a constant currency basis.
'Trading continues to be in line with the board's expectations and given the step change in the scale of operations and strong pipeline, the board is confident that the company is well positioned to achieve further growth, while also taking advantage of any further acquisition opportunities that may arise,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
