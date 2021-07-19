StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Union Jack Oil welcomed positive conclusions from a carbon intensity study on the Biscathorpe hydrocarbon project in the UK.
The study was undertaken on behalf of the PEDL253 joint venture by energy consultancy Gaffney, Cline & Associates.
Union Jack held a 45% interest in PEDL253.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
