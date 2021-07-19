StockMarketWire.com - Access Intelligence reported a rise in revenue in the first half of the year, driven by new business wins.
For the six months ended 31 May 2021, revenue increased by approximately 17% to £11.0 million year-on-year as the annual contract value, or AVC, base increased by £2.7 million to £24.7 million.
The ACV base reflects the 'annual value of new business won, together with upsell into the company's existing customer base as it delivers against its land and expand strategy, less churn,' the company said.
'Growth has been capitalised on with significant investment in product innovation and operational scale accelerating expansion into North America and APAC for the second half of the year and the future,' it added.
