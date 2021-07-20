StockMarketWire.com - Private equity group Apollo said it was no longer planning to make a bid for Morrisons and was instead considering joining a rival £6.3 billion bid for the supermarket chain led by Fortress.
Fortress, owned by Japan's Softbank, already had been joined in its per share bid by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments.
Their offer of 254p per share trumped a previous offer from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice at 230p per share.
Apollo said it was in the 'preliminary stages of discussions' with Fortress about joining its bid consortium.
'As a consequence of these discussions, Apollo confirms that it does not intend to make an offer for Morrisons other than as part of the Fortress offer,' Apollo said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.