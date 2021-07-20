StockMarketWire.com - Flooring company Victoria narrowed annual pre-tax losses after it boosted sales and its margins improved.
Pre-tax losses for the year to 3 April amounted to £7.5 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £65.6 million.
On a bottom-line basis, the company posted a net profit of £2.8 million, thanks to a tax credit.
Revenue rose 6.6% to £662.3 million and underlying pre-tax profit, which strips out one-off costs such as expenses for acquisitions, rose 4.4% to £50.1 million.
Victoria did not declare any dividends for the year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
