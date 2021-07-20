StockMarketWire.com - Online wine retailer Virgin Wines said it expected its annual operating earnings and revenue to be 'marginally' ahead of forecasts.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through June were seen rising 45% year-on-year to £6.4 million, with revenue up 30% to £73.8 million.
Virgin Wines said it considered current market expectations to be EBITDA of £6.3 million and revenue of £73 million.
Its customer base grew year-on-year by 24% and was up 44% since the start of 2020.
'The board is pleased to announce that the financial year finished positively with strong levels of customer demand in May and June,' Virgin Wines said.
It added that it had net cash of £8.4 million at 30 June and continued to assess opportunities 'to invest this cash to deliver attractive shareholder returns, including organic investment initiatives'.
Virgin Wines said positive sales momentum had continued into July despite the government's lifting of lockdown restrictions and the opening up of hospitality across England.
'The board is confident that the underlying growth drivers which the direct-to-consumer wine sector is experiencing, as well as the shift in customer behaviour towards online retailing, remain strong,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.