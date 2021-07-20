StockMarketWire.com - Bus company Rotala eked out a small first-half profit after it was supported by government subsides designed to help the industry weather the pandemic.

Net profit for the six months through May amounted to £0.81 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £3.8 million.

Rotala said passenger loadings were now about 65% of pre-Covid levels.

'The government's new National Bus Strategy promises large scale fresh investment in bus transport,' chief executive Simon Dunn said.

'The government is providing £3 billion in new funding in the next few years. This must be beneficial for the bus industry.'

'During the Covid-19 pandemic, Rotala has deliberately concentrated on improving its business efficiency, software systems and use of working capital.'

'As a result, I believe that Rotala is very well placed to play its full part in a revitalised bus industry.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com