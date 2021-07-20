StockMarketWire.com - Bus company Rotala eked out a small first-half profit after it was supported by government subsides designed to help the industry weather the pandemic.
Net profit for the six months through May amounted to £0.81 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £3.8 million.
Rotala said passenger loadings were now about 65% of pre-Covid levels.
'The government's new National Bus Strategy promises large scale fresh investment in bus transport,' chief executive Simon Dunn said.
'The government is providing £3 billion in new funding in the next few years. This must be beneficial for the bus industry.'
'During the Covid-19 pandemic, Rotala has deliberately concentrated on improving its business efficiency, software systems and use of working capital.'
'As a result, I believe that Rotala is very well placed to play its full part in a revitalised bus industry.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.