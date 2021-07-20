StockMarketWire.com - Consumer legal services group NAHL said it expected to swing to a modest first-half profit, even as sales slipped.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June would amount to around £0.6 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £0.4 million.
Revenue was seen rising to £19.6 million, down around 3% year-on-year.
NAHL said it had made further progress reducing debt, which was £14.9 million at 30 June, compared to £16.3 million at 31 December.
It said the UK's third national lockdown that began on 5 January caused another reduction in the number of accidents.
'As a result, the consumer legal services division saw personal injury enquiry volumes contract in the first quarter, but then rebound in the second as lockdown restrictions were eased,' NAHL said.
The group's critical care division was less immediately affected and experienced an increase in the number of case management instructions and expert witness reports year-on-year.
'Whilst encouraged by both businesses experiencing improving trends in volumes, the board remains cautious about the rising levels of Covid-19 infections and the impact of any additional restrictions imposed as a result,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.