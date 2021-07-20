StockMarketWire.com - Podcast company Audioboom reported narrower first-half losses as revenue nearly doubled following a content-focused expansion strategy.

For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax losses were narrowed to $458,000 to £2.02 million, while revenue increased 93% to $22.8 million year-on-year.

Average second-quarter brand advertiser count of 326, up 27% on Q2 2020.

Average global revenue per 1,000 downloads increased to US$50.73 in Q2 2021, up 92%.

'After a breakthrough first quarter of 2021 in which the company reported a maiden adjusted EBITDA profit, the story of the second quarter is of accelerated revenue and EBITDA growth as our content-focused expansion strategy delivered increased value to the business,' the company said.









Story provided by StockMarketWire.com