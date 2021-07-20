StockMarketWire.com - Uniphar said it had acquired German cardiac medical device group CoRRect Medical, for an undisclosed sum.

'The acquisition represents a key strategic milestone for the group, as it continues to build out its pan-European offering, focusing on high value specialty therapeutic areas,' Uniphar said.

'CoRRect Medical will accelerate Uniphar's organic entry into the German market initiated earlier this year.'

The purchase price included an upfront payment plus contingent consideration payable upon achievement of earnings-based performance targets.


