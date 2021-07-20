StockMarketWire.com - Homeless accommodation investor Home REIT said it was considering an equity raising, having fully deployed the equity and committed the debt raised since it listed.
'Given the unprecedented need for more high-quality homeless accommodation in the UK, the board is contemplating a potential further issue of equity,' it said.
Home REIT had raised £240 million from an October 2020 IPO and subsequently secured a £120 million debt facility from Scottish Widows.
'As at the date of this announcement, the company has invested over £300 million of this capital with the remaining £60 million of debt committed,' it said.
Home REIT said it remained on track to meet its dividend target.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.