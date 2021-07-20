StockMarketWire.com - Governance and risk services group Wilmington said its annual adjusted profit and revenue had beaten its expectations.
In a trading update for the year through June, the company said it benefited from strong second-half trading at its information & data, and training & education divisions.
That had resulted in flat annual revenue, despite the lack of face-to-face training or events.
Full-year adjusted profits were up, as the group benefitted from 'the swift digitisation of its products and services at the beginning of the Covid pandemic, strong revenues, tight control of overheads and actions taken to reduce less profitable lines of business'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.