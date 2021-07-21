StockMarketWire.com - Technology company Computacenter touted 'substantial growth' for 2021 after forecasting first-half adjusted pre-tax profit to be about 50% ahead of the same period last year.
'Trading across all of our major geographies has been robust throughout the first half of 2021, as noted in our 29th April trading update, with particular strength at the end of the second quarter,' the company said.
'We have seen strong organic Technology Sourcing and Services Growth in the UK, Germany and the US,' it added.
Looking ahead, the company said it given the performance in the first half, the current backlogs and the forecast to the end of the year, it was 'highly likely that 2021 will be another year of substantial progress for the group.'
The company expects to announce the group's interim results on Wednesday 9 September 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
