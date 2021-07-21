StockMarketWire.com - Specialist media platform Future upgraded its outlook on annual performance after reporting ongoing strength in the second half to date.
The company said it expects full year profitability to be 'materially ahead of current market expectations.'
The media division performance was led by robust digital advertising revenue and ongoing eCommerce product affiliate revenue gro 'The magazines division performance is in line with expectations, benefiting from soft comparators in the prior year,' it added.
The integration of GoCo was progressing well and on track to achieve the announced £15 million synergies, with trading at GoCo in line with expectations, the company said.
