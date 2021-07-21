StockMarketWire.com - Publishing company Bloomsbury reported 'strong' performance for the first four months of its financial year, with year-on-year sales growth of 28%, led by performance in its consumer division
Bloomsbury is pleased with the performance of our business for the first four months of the year and the strong June sales of its two new acquisitions, Red Globe Press and Head of Zeus.
Consumer division revenues were 26% ahead of last year, with strong print and e-book sales.
Non-consumer division revenue was 31% higher than last year.
'In June, our revenue benefitted from the two most recent strategic acquisitions: Head of Zeus delivered £859k, within consumer adult, and Red Globe Press delivered £478k, within non-Consumer academic and professional,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company expects the group's performance for the year ending 28 February 2022 to be in line with market expectations.
Current consensus market expectation for the year ending 28 February 2022 to be revenue of £193.4 million and pre-tax profit and highlighted items of £19.3 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.