Banknote authentication group Spectra Systems said tests had indicated that its banknote cleaning process also deactivates SARS-2 below detectable limits.

The tests were conducted at Boston University's National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories. SARS-2 is the virus that causes Covid-19.

'This new data makes Aeris valuable both for saving banknote replacement costs as well as for increasing the safety of cash,' the company said.


