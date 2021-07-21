StockMarketWire.com - Banknote authentication group Spectra Systems said tests had indicated that its banknote cleaning process also deactivates SARS-2 below detectable limits.
The tests were conducted at Boston University's National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories. SARS-2 is the virus that causes Covid-19.
'This new data makes Aeris valuable both for saving banknote replacement costs as well as for increasing the safety of cash,' the company said.
