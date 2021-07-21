StockMarketWire.com - Centaur Media narrowed first-half losses after following a sustained recovery in performance as its brands and customers continued to adapt to the impact of the pandemic.
For the 6 months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £0.5 million from £2.9 million year-on-year as revenue grew 22% to £18.3m million.
Revenue was driven by 'robust' growth across both Xeim, up by 20% to £14.8 million, and The Lawyer, up by 30% to £3.5 million.
The company proposed an interim dividend of 0.5 pence per share.
'Centaur has met the Board's expectations for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin growth over the course of the first half of 2021,' the company said.
'It is trading in line with the board's expectations for the second half of the year which historically has a greater weighting of revenues and profits than the first half and the Board remains confident in the successful delivery of Centaur's MAP23 revenue and EBITDA margin objectives,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
