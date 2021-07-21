StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical products and services company Clinigen Group has signed a deal with Orphelia Pharma, which specialises in orphan and paediatric medicine, to supply and distribute Kigabeq where it is currently unavailable.
Kigabeq was granted a European Paediatric Use Marketing Authorisation in September 2018 and is currently approved for the treatment of infantile spasms and pharmaco-resistant focal-onset seizures.
Under the terms of the deal, Clinigen will provide access to Kigabeq 500 mg and 100 mg soluble tablets into markets where the drug is not commercially available.
Clinigen will manage all elements of the supply including healthcare practitioner enquiry management, regulatory oversight, logistics and access management.
The agreement currently covers all global territories except for USA, China, EU, UK and Bangladesh.
Clinigen chief operating officer and head of products division Sam Herbert said: ‘We are pleased to be partnering with Orphelia Pharma and to be supplying Kigabeq through our product lifecycle platform.
‘This agreement will offer healthcare professionals another option to treat difficult-to-manage types of epilepsy. This is a great example of how Clinigen's lifecycle platform can help patients gain access to medicines which are not otherwise available.’
Orphelia Pharma general manager Hugues Bienaymé added: ‘We are delighted to have entered into this collaboration with Clinigen. With this agreement, our ambition to make Kigabeq available worldwide, will be fulfilled.’
