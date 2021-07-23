AGM / EGM
23/07/2021 Value And Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (VIP)
23/07/2021 Vr Education Holdings PLC (VRE)
23/07/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
23/07/2021 Tavistock Investments PLC (TAVI)
23/07/2021 Kropz PLC (KRPZ)
23/07/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
23/07/2021 Blackstone GSO Loan Financing (BGLP)
Trading Statement
23/07/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
Ex-Dividend
23/07/2021 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)
23/07/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)
23/07/2021 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)
23/07/2021 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)
23/07/2021 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
23/07/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
23/07/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
23/07/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)
23/07/2021 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
23/07/2021 3I Group PLC (III)
23/07/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com