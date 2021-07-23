StockMarketWire.com - By lunchtime on Friday the FTSE 100 was on course for a strong end to a volatile week. At midday the index was up 0.8% to 7,024.33 amid wider strength in European markets
Oncimmune, the immunodiagnostics group working to change how cancer is diagnosed and treated, has announced it has entered into a profiling contract with Dana-Farber (DF) Cancer Institute. It rose 5.6% to 179.5p.
Vodafone, the FTSE 100 British multinational telecommunications company, has reported €9.4bn in service revenue for the first quarter of its financial year ending 20 June 2021, a 2.7% increase on the year. It advanced 2.7% to 119.2p.
Brewin Dolphin, one of Britain's largest wealth management firms, reports discretionary net flows of £1.3bn in its Q3 results for the period ending 30 June 2021. It advanced 1.6% to 358.5p.
Close Brothers has announced that Patricia Halliday has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the company with effect from 1 August 2021. It advanced 1% to £15.33.
Workspace, the provider of commercial business premises, has announced it has appointed Duncan Owen as a non-executive director of the company, effective 22 July 2021. It fell 1.5% to 835.5p.
Premier Foods, the British food manufacturer headquartered in Hertfordshire, has today announced a 6.3% sales bump up compared to two years ago. It was up 3.4% to 108.6p.
Hotel Chocolat Group, the premium British Chocolatier and multi-channel retailer, has announced that following placement of 11,267,605 shares, the company raised £40m to invest in development and to accelerate its 'digital-led' brand strategy. It advanced 4.2% to 375p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.