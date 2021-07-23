StockMarketWire.com - By lunchtime on Friday the FTSE 100 was on course for a strong end to a volatile week. At midday the index was up 0.8% to 7,024.33 amid wider strength in European markets

Oncimmune, the immunodiagnostics group working to change how cancer is diagnosed and treated, has announced it has entered into a profiling contract with Dana-Farber (DF) Cancer Institute. It rose 5.6% to 179.5p.

Vodafone, the FTSE 100 British multinational telecommunications company, has reported €9.4bn in service revenue for the first quarter of its financial year ending 20 June 2021, a 2.7% increase on the year. It advanced 2.7% to 119.2p.

Brewin Dolphin, one of Britain's largest wealth management firms, reports discretionary net flows of £1.3bn in its Q3 results for the period ending 30 June 2021. It advanced 1.6% to 358.5p.

Close Brothers has announced that Patricia Halliday has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the company with effect from 1 August 2021. It advanced 1% to £15.33.

Workspace, the provider of commercial business premises, has announced it has appointed Duncan Owen as a non-executive director of the company, effective 22 July 2021. It fell 1.5% to 835.5p.

Premier Foods, the British food manufacturer headquartered in Hertfordshire, has today announced a 6.3% sales bump up compared to two years ago. It was up 3.4% to 108.6p.

Hotel Chocolat Group, the premium British Chocolatier and multi-channel retailer, has announced that following placement of 11,267,605 shares, the company raised £40m to invest in development and to accelerate its 'digital-led' brand strategy. It advanced 4.2% to 375p.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com