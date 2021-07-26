StockMarketWire.com - Defence contractor TP said it had terminated a sale process for its maritime engineering business after it didn't receive high enough offers.

'Whilst there was significant interest and offers were made, they did not meet the board's valuation expectations and the board has decided to withdraw the maritime business from sale,' TP said.

The company also announced that it had appointed David Lindsay as its permanent chief executive following a review of its business.


