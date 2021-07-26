StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its drug to treat paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria, a rare blood disease, had been recommended for marketing authorisation in the European Union to include children and adolescents.
The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency based its positive opinion on interim results from the phase III clinical trial in children and adolescents with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria, which were recently presented during the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress.
The positive opinion was based on results from Ultomiris phase III trial that showed an 'established efficacy and safety profile with reduced treatment burden for children with PNH and their families,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
