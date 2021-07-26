StockMarketWire.com - Housebuilder Countryside Properties said it had commenced the initial stage of its £450 million share buyback programme, with the purchase of £52 million worth of shares.

'The maximum amount allocated to the initial programme is £52 million for a period commencing today and ending no later than 5 November 2021,' the company said.

'Any further tranches of the buyback programme, which may be conducted after completion of the initial programme, will be announced in due course.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com