StockMarketWire.com - Mobile content group Mobile Streams said it had appointed Robert Moore as its chairman and Rama Uthayanan as its finance directr.
Current chairman Charles Goodfellow would revert to being a non-executive director.
Moore had previously been head of international legal affairs at Enterprise Oil and co-founder and commercial director of Granby Oil & Gas.
Uthayanan was finance director of AIM-listed The People's Operator from 2016 until 2019. He had been finance director at Krunchdata, the company's 49% subsidiary since December 2018.
