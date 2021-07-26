StockMarketWire.com - Base metal exploration company Castillo Copper hailed results from recent drilling that showed signs of further copper mineralisation at the Big One deposit in Mt Isa's copper-belt
The initial assays for drill-holes BO_315-317RC returned up to 9.19% copper and verified extensions to known mineralisation at the Big One Deposit in Mt Isa's copper-belt.
Visual inspection of samples from drill-holes BO_322-27RC identified 'further copper mineralisation, with the best intercept of 26m found in BO_326RC,' the company said.
'Assays for samples from priority drill-holes BO_318RC1 & BO_326RC, which exhibited visual copper intercepts up to 34m & 26m respectively, should be back shortly as the laboratory is fast-tracking the analysis,' it added.
'[T]he progress of the drilling campaign is taking shape, especially verification the underlying copper system at the Big One Deposit is likely to be larger than our geology team's initial expectations,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
