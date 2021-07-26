StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Prospex Energy said chief executive Edward Dawson had stood down, with immediate effect.
He had been replaced by Mark Routh, a former chief executive and chairman of Independent Oil & Gas.
Dawson would remain as an employee to support an orderly transfer of responsibilities to the incoming CEO and the development of the company's assets, Prospex said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.