Oil company Prospex Energy said chief executive Edward Dawson had stood down, with immediate effect.

He had been replaced by Mark Routh, a former chief executive and chairman of Independent Oil & Gas.

Dawson would remain as an employee to support an orderly transfer of responsibilities to the incoming CEO and the development of the company's assets, Prospex said.


