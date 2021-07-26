StockMarketWire.com - Alternative asset manager Gresham House said it had won a mandate as asset manager for Australian forestry investment, Green Triangle Forest Products.
The Australian mandate follows Gresham House's appointment by AXA IM Alts in 2019 as the asset manager to a 4,074-hectare portfolio of forests in Ireland and would see the international relationship between the two managers strengthened.
'This second asset management appointment by AXA IM Alts to manage its growing forestry portfolio strengthens our position in the sector, at a time when international demand for forestry is taking off and is in line with Gresham House's ambitions to launch an international forestry strategy for clients,' the company said.
'Comprising 22,200 hectares of productive area in the Green Triangle, which spans South Australia and Victoria, GTFP demonstrates high-growth rates for softwood and is a significant supplier of softwood logs to the Australian sawmill industry,' it added
'The scale of the additional assets under management and associated net income is likely to lead to the directors raising their financial expectations, and the company will provide further guidance on the financial impact of the project upon completion, which is expected at the end of Q4 2021.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
