StockMarketWire.com - StockMarketWire.comGlobal AI medical technology firm, Eyenuk announced that its EyeArt AI system for diabetic eye testing has been chosen for deployment in 4 hospitals in Binh Dinh Province, Vietnam.
The project is funded by The Fred Hollows Foundation, a non-profit aid organisation based in Sydney, Australia, which was founded in 1992 by eye surgeon Fred Hollows.
"It will help us reach our goal to protect the vision of approximately six million people with diabetes living in Vietnam," said Pham Quoc Anh, Vietnam Country Manager for The Fred Hollows Foundation. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.