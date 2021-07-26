StockMarketWire.com - StockMarketWire.comGlobal AI medical technology firm, Eyenuk announced that its EyeArt AI system for diabetic eye testing has been chosen for deployment in 4 hospitals in Binh Dinh Province, Vietnam.

The project is funded by The Fred Hollows Foundation, a non-profit aid organisation based in Sydney, Australia, which was founded in 1992 by eye surgeon Fred Hollows.

"It will help us reach our goal to protect the vision of approximately six million people with diabetes living in Vietnam," said Pham Quoc Anh, Vietnam Country Manager for The Fred Hollows Foundation.