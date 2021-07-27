StockMarketWire.com - Gambling technology group Playtech said it performed in line with expectations in the first half, as strength in its online business offset weakness at its retail business in Italy.
'Overall, first-half results were in line with its expectations at the start of the year albeit with a different mix of contributions than originally anticipated,' the company said.
'The very strong performance from B2B online, particularly Caliente, and Snaitech's online business offset the impact of the longer-than-expected retail closures in Italy.'
Playtech said its business in Asia was stable through the first half, in line with the levels achieved in the second half of 2020.
'Whilst the Covid-19 pandemic continues to pose challenges and the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain with the possibility of further unexpected lockdowns, given the strong first-half performance and the momentum within the business, the board is confident of the company's prospects for the remainder of 2021 and beyond.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
