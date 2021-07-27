StockMarketWire.com - Door and window components supplier Tyman reinstated its interim dividend after its first-half profit more than doubled on a rebound in sales.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June increased to £34.3 million, up from £14.7 million year-on-year, as revenue rose 32% to £312.5 million.
Tyman declared a first-half dividend of 4p per share, up 4% compared to 2019.
'We are optimistic that the momentum seen in the first half will continue through the remainder of the year, however raw material and labour availability, as well as input cost inflation continue to be headwinds,' chief executive Jo Hallas said.
'Consequently, we expect full-year adjusted operating profit will be slightly above the top end of the current range of analyst expectations.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
