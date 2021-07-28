StockMarketWire.com - Tobacco giant British American Tobacco booked a 4.5% fall in first-half profit after foreign exchange headwinds hurt sales, though it stuck to its full-year guidance.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June decreased to £4.38 billion, down from £4.59 billion year-on-year, as revenue slipped 0.8% to £12.18 billion.
On a constant currency basis, revenue rose 8.1%, led by 41% growth in the 'new categories' business, which includes vaping.
For the full year, British American Tobacco said it expected to achieve mid-single figure constant currency adjusted earnings per share growth, with constant currency revenue growth above 5%.
On dividends, the company said it was committed to a 65% pay-out ratio and growth in sterling terms.
'Our rapid growth in new Categories is driving significant scale benefits and 2021 is shaping up to be a pivotal year in our journey towards a better tomorrow,' chief executive Jack Bowles said.
'There is great momentum across the business and we are well on track to meet our targets of £5 billion of new category revenue by 2025 and 50 million non-combustible product consumers by 2030.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.